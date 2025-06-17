Bueckers and Ogunbowale combine for 39 points and Wings win their first home game against Valkyries

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Paige Bueckers scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points, six assists and three steals, and the Dallas Wings won their first home game of the season, 80-71 over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.

Dallas (2-11) snapped a seven-game losing streak with its first victory since beating Connecticut 109-87 on May 27.

Bueckers sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter and Ogunbowale nailed a long 3-pointer on their next possession for a 75-70 lead.

Ogunbowale also tipped away a pass and raced the other way for a fast-break layup to cap the scoring with 14.8 seconds left.

Kaila Charles added 10 points and three steals for Dallas.

Monique Billings scored a season-high 18 points for Golden State (6-5). Kayla Thornton added 17 points, Laeticia Amihere had 14 and Tiffany Hayes 10.

Golden State was limited to just 16 points in the first quarter, the fewest the Wings have allowed in the opening frame this season.