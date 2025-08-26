It’s Futures Day on FanDuel so let’s keep the party going by taking a look at some specials around the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo enters the season with some of the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +750 and Josh Allen is second in MVP odds at +600, trailing only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+470).

The Bills’ -270 odds to win the AFC East come with an implied probability of 72.97 per cent and are the best odds of any team in the NFL to win their division.

With expectations sky high, let’s take a look at a few specials on FanDuel around the Bills which include a weather-based market for the sickos in the back of the room.

Buffalo Bills - Regular Season Specials 2025

The Bills have scored a touchdown in every regular season game since Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

This season they are -210 to score at least one touchdown in every regular season game. With Josh Allen upright, the Bills’ offence has been one of the best in the league for years.

Buffalo can also be found under Team Specials on FanDuel to go 6-0 against the AFC East at +380.

Allen is 28-11 in his career against the AFC East and has only lost three divisional regular season games over the last two seasons.

Speaking of Allen, the Bills are +1000 to throw a touchdown pass in every regular season game this season after throwing for one in 15 of 17 games last year.

Buffalo Bills - Regular Season Specials 2025-26 Bet Description Odds Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -210 Buffalo Bills to Beat Miami Dolphins On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season -135 Buffalo Bills to be 6-0 in AFC East Regular Season Games +380 Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +1000 Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Rushing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +1200 Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ Field Goal in every Regular Season Game +3400 Buffalo Bills to Score 1+ TD & 1+ FG in every Regular Season Game +4100

Buffalo Bills Specials - Novelty

Month of Buffalo Bills First Snow Game

Buffalo Bills Specials Month Odds September +10000 October +6000 November +600 December -125 January +185 February +750

Settled on the first Buffalo Bills home game to record 10 centimetres or more at Highmark Stadium for the '25-26 season. According to weather.gov. Regular season only.

Coldest Buffalo Bills Game of the 2025-'26 Season

Coldest Buffalo Bills Game of the 2025-'26 Season Temperature Odds 0° C or warmer +750 -1°C to -5°C +500 -6°C to -10°C +210 -11°C to -15°C +150 -15°C to - 20°C +430 -21°C or colder +2200

Settled on the lowest temperature recorded at Highmark Stadium on Buffalo Bills game day. Must be on a home game. According to weather.gov. Regular season only.