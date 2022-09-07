The Buffalo Bills have signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension that will take him through the 2026 season.

Signed TE Dawson Knox to a four year contract extension through 2026. pic.twitter.com/mZKJOwZMAF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 7, 2022

The deal is expected to place Knox in the top five highest-paid tight ends in the league, accprding to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2021, he caught nine touchdowns with 587 receiving yards.

He was drafted in the third round (96th overall) by the Bills at the 2019 NFL Draft.