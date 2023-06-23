The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have extended the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane through the 2027 season.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐨!! 🤩



We’ve signed Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to contract extensions through 2027: https://t.co/x0PSVTT9WH pic.twitter.com/rO2NxZvjsO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 23, 2023

The pair are entering their seventh season at the helm of the Bills, having both joined the team after the 2017 season ended.

McDermott became the third Bills coach in team history to earn a playoff berth in their first year with the team, when he ended a 17-year playoff drought with a 9-7 finish.

With McDermott and Beane, the Bills have qualified for the playoffs in five of six seasons, and McDermott's record of 62-35 as Bills head coach puts him atop the franchise list in winning percentage (.639) and third in total wins, trailing Marv Levy (123) and Lou Saban (70).

"Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man," Bills owner Terry Pegula said. "I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ."

"I thought to myself, you wrestled, you're determined, you love what you're doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do," added Pegula.

Since 2017, the Bills defence has ranked first in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (314.9) and passing yards allowed per game (202.1).