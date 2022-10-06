The Buffalo Bills continue to deal with injuries heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as tight end Dawson Knox, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Christian Benford, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not participate in Thursday's practice, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie returned to practice with a non-contact jersey after being put into concussion protocol on Sunday.

Knox, 25, is dealing with foot and hamstring injuries and remains questionable for Sunday. He has caught 12 passes for 111 yards this season.

Poyer (ribs) has four interceptions in three games played this season. The 31-year-old was also inactive for the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Benford (hand) has recorded three tackles in two games played this season. He has not dressed since Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Edmunds (hamstring) has played all four games this season, recording 26 combined tackles and one sack.