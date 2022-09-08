Must See: Kupp hauls in beauty TD to get Rams on the board

The Buffalo Bills moved the ball well but struggled with turnovers and the Los Angeles Rams hit a 57-yard field goal to tie the game up at halftime in the NFL season opener on Thursday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished the first half 17-of-20 for 153 yards and a touchdown but with two costly interceptions. Rams QB Matt Stafford went 13-of-17 for 95 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

The Bills' third turnover of the half allowed the Rams to tie the game as the clock expired in the first half on a 57-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay.

Los Angeles pushed a long drive in the second quarter, including a fourth-down conversion on a bubble screen to Cooper Kupp, which ended with a picture-perfect Kupp touchdown catch.

The teams traded turnovers to begin the second quarter - James Cook fumbled on his first career NFL carry for Buffalo, which the Rams recovered- only to return two plays later on a miscommunication between Stafford and tight end Tyler Higbee which led to a Dane Jackson interception.

Jackson's interception led to a strong drive for Buffalo which came up short but resulted in a 41-yard field goal for Tyler Bass to give the Bills a 10-0 lead.

Allen went nine efficient plays on the opening drive for Buffalo, finishing with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis on the only third-down play of the drive to give the Bills an early lead.

The Bills offence was perfect in the first quarter outside of a dropped pass by Isaiah McKenzie, which resulted in an interception by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Stafford started five-for-five in the first quarter but the Rams punted on their only possession.