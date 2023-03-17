The Buffalo Bills announced the release of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Friday ahead of his $250,000 roster bonus that was due later in the day.

McKenzie, 27, spent the last four-plus years with the team.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Denver Broncos, McKenzie was claimed off waivers by the Bills in his second season in 2018.

The Miami native appeared in 15 games for the team last season, recording a career-high 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns. He added another 144 yards on kick returns.

For his career, McKenzie has 1,345 yards on 141 receptions with 11 TDs and 10 fumbles.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane did not tip his hand about the McKenzie roster decision.

Beane on Isaiah McKenzie, who has $250K bonus due soon (5th day of league year, per roster management): "Love Isaiah, he's been great for us. Yeah, we’re talking internally about making sure we don't have too much duplicate. But I think we'll know here in the next couple of days" — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 17, 2023

Earlier in the week, the team signed former New Orleans Saints wideout Deonte Harty as a free agent.