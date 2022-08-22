The Buffalo Bills have released punter Matt Haack and wide receiver Tavon Austin, the team announced on Monday.

We’ve released P Matt Haack and WR Tavon Austin. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jzatr2gOqm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 22, 2022

Haack, 28, played all 17 games with the Bills last season, averaging 42.9 yards per punt. Matt Araiza will be the Bills' punter this season.

Austin, 32, played 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, recording 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown. He was selected No. 8 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams and has registered 2,239 receiving yards and 1.361 rushing yards over 113 NFL games with the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.