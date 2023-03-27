The Buffalo Bills bolstered their secondary on Monday with the addition of Taylor Rapp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed the 29-year-old safety to a one-year deal.

Free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ 2019 second-round pick who visited New England during free agency, is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2023

Schefter notes that Rapp had previously visited the New England Patriots earlier in free agency.

A second-round pick out of Washington in 2019, Rapp had played the entirety of his four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 16 games last season, Rapp recorded 92 tackles, eight deflected passes and a pair of interceptions.

The native of Bellingham, WA has nine interceptions, including a pick-six, in 57 career games.

Rapp was a member of the Rams team that won super Bowl LVI in 2022.