Report: Bills ink safety Rapp to one-year deal
Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates - The Canadian Press
Published
The Buffalo Bills bolstered their secondary on Monday with the addition of Taylor Rapp.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed the 29-year-old safety to a one-year deal.
Schefter notes that Rapp had previously visited the New England Patriots earlier in free agency.
A second-round pick out of Washington in 2019, Rapp had played the entirety of his four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.
In 16 games last season, Rapp recorded 92 tackles, eight deflected passes and a pair of interceptions.
The native of Bellingham, WA has nine interceptions, including a pick-six, in 57 career games.
Rapp was a member of the Rams team that won super Bowl LVI in 2022.