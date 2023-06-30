Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn suffered an Achilles tendon injury in an off-season training workout and required surgery, the team announced Friday.

The Sabres say he is expected to make a full recovery, but did not offer a timeline for his return.

"It was tough news obviously to get for Jack, first of all, and us. He's a really important player in our lineup," general manager Kevyn Adams said in a new release. "…He'll come back better and stronger than ever. It's adversity; it's a bump in the road for him. But with the type of mindset he has, I have no worries about how he'll come out the other side of it."

The 21-year-old finished with 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games last season, his second with the team.

He was selected No. 8 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 39 points in 77 career NHL regular season games.