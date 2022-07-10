2h ago
Sabres sign D Bryson to two-year deal
The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenceman Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.85 million, the team announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Bryson, 24, registered a goal and 10 points in 73 games with the Sabres last season.
The 5-foot-9 defenceman was drafted by the Sabres 99th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Bryson, a native of London Ont., has two goals and 19 points in 111 career NHL games, all with the Sabres.