BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will have to continue their late-season playoff push without top-line forward Alex Tuch, who is out indefinitely after being placed on injured reserve on Sunday.

Tuch sustained what the team called a lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Sabres did not provide any further details on the nature or severity of the injury.

Tuch, at one point, appeared to hurt his left leg while battling for a loose puck behind the Panthers' net.

The 26-year-old Tuch has been a mainstay on a line centered by Tage Thompson and rounded out by Jeff Skinner, and ranks second on the team with 28 goals and 62 points — both career highs. He had scored four goals in his past five games, including the game-winner at Florida.

The Sabres, who host the Washington Capitals on Sunday, called up Vinnie Hinostroza from the minors to fill Tuch’s roster spot. Buffalo opened the day 30-23-4 and in a tightly contested race for the Eastern Conference’s two wild-card playoff berths as it tries to end an NHL-record 11-year postseason drought.

