The Buffalo Sabres are keeping their captain around.

The team announced the signing of forward Kyle Okposo to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Okposo, 35, has spent the past seven seasons with the team and was given the "C" last fall. He appeared in 75 games in 2022-2023, scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

A native of St. Paul, MN, Okposo was originally taken with the seventh overall selection of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers by the New York Islanders, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career.

An All-Star in 2017, Okposo has appeared in 984 career games with the Islanders and Sabres, scoring 230 goals and adding 362 assists.

Internationally, Okposo has represented the United States on a number of occasions at various levels, including three IIHF World Hockey Championships.

Okposo was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, having just played out the final year of a seven-year, $42 million deal.