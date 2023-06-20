Make it 10 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres for Zemgus Girgensons.

The team announced the re-signing of the veteran forward to a one-year, $2.5 million deal on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Riga native appeared in 80 games for the team last season, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists.

Originally taken with the 14th overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints, Girgensons has appeared in 625 games for the Sabres, tallying 81 goals and 93 assists. He was named an All-Star in 2015.

Internationally, Girgensons has represented Latvia on a number of occasions, including at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.