The Buffalo Sabres signed goaltender Devon Levi to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Levi will make the move to professional hockey after spending the past two seasons at Northeastern University.

A seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2020, Levi backstopped Team Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 World Juniors. Named tournament MVP, he went 6-1 for Canada with a .964 save percentage and a 0.75 goals-against average.

The 21-year-old posted a 17-12-5 record with a .933 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA in 34 games with Northeastern this season.

Levi was part of the Sabres return for Sam Reinhart in a 2021 trade with the Panthers.