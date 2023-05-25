Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevold Komarov has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the team, his agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed on Thursday.

Komarov, a 19-year-old defenceman, was a fifth-round choice in 2022 (134th overall).

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Komarov has spent the past two seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Quebec Remparts. He appeared in 62 games this season, scoring 12 goals and adding 27 assists.

Komarov has appeared in 18 playoff games this spring as the Remparts won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions and will compete at the 2023 Memorial Cup set to begin on Friday in Kamloops against the host Blazers, Ontario Hockey League champions, the Peterborough Petes and the Seattle Thunderbirds, the Western Hockey League champions.