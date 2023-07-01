The Buffalo Sabres have signed veteran defenceman Erik Johnson and forward Tyson Jost to one-year contracts.

Johnson will carry a cap hit of $3.25 million while Jost will be paid $2 million.

The 35-year-old Johnson played 63 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, recording eight assists. In 920 career games with the Avalanche and St. Louis Blues, he has 88 goals and 249 assists.

Jost, 25, played 59 games with the Sabres last season, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.