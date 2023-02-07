The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension on Monday.

The 22-year-old will carry a cap hit of $7.1 million under the new deal, which begins next season. He was previously scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

🚨 SEVEN MORE YEARS OF COZEY! 🚨



Dylan Cozens has agreed to terms on a 7-year, $49.7 million extension (7.1 AAV).



Cozens is in the midst of a career year in Buffalo, with 17 goals and 43 points in 49 games. He had 13 goals and 38 points in 79 games a year ago.

Selected seventh overall by the Sabres in 2019, Cozens has 34 goals and 94 points in 169 career games.

Cozens is the third player to sign a long-term deal with the Sabres in the past six months. He joins Tage Thompson, who signed a seven-year, $50 million contract in August, and defenceman Mattias Samuelsson, who signed for $30 million on a seven-year deal in October.

Forwards Jeff Skinner ($9 million cap hit) and Alex Tuch (4.75 million) are the only other members of the team signed through at least 2025-26.