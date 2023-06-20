The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Lukas Rousek to a two-year contract worth $1.55 million, the team announced on Tuesday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $775,000.

Rousek, 24, made his NHL debut with the Sabres on March 27 of this season, where he scored his first career goal and assist. He finished the season with two games played for the Sabres, totaling a goal and an assist.

The native of the Czech Republic spent the last two seasons with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, where he scored 17 goals and totaled 60 points in 89 games.

Rousek was a sixth-round selection by the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.