The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Ryan Johnson to a two-year, entry-level deal, it was announced on Saturday.

Johnson, 21, was drafted 31st by the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft.

We have signed defenseman Ryan Johnson to a two-year, entry-level deal!



He will report to @AmerksHockey.



Details: https://t.co/LZ5F35bU5L pic.twitter.com/ZQDQhAUjM8 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 27, 2023

The 6-foot defenceman will report to the AHL's Rochester Americans, who are in the midst of a Calder Cup run.

Johnson played last season with the University of Minnesota in the NCAA where he recorded four goals and 18 points in 40 games en route to a Frozen Four finals appearance.

In four seasons with in Minnesota, he recorded nine goals and 59 points in 133 NCAA games.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native represented the United States at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, where he helped lead his country to a gold medal.

Johnston's father, Craig, had a 13-season career in the NHL where he recorded 75 goals and 173 points in 557 games split between the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals.