The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser and simultaneously placed him on waivers, it was announced Monday.

Defenceman Scott Harrington was also waived by the New Jersey Devils.

Houser originally joined the Sabres during the 2020-21 NHL season and has appeared in six NHL games since then, posting a goals-against average of 2.98 and a save percentage of .917.

In 14 games for the AHL's Rochester Americans, Houser is 6-5-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .903 save percentage.

The 29-year-old Harrington has not yet appeared in a game at the NHL level this season. For his career, the Kington, Ont., native has eight goals 37 assists spread out over 238 NHL seasons.