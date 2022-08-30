The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million with centre Tage Thompson, the team announced on Tuesday.

The right-hander scored 38 goals and totaled 68 points for Buffalo last season in 78 games.

Thompson was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry draft, and debuted with the team in the 2017-18 season.

He was traded to the Sabres as part of the Ryan O'Reilly deal after the 2017-18 offseason.

In 223 career NHL games played, the Phoenix, Arizona native has scored 56 goals and has 103 points.