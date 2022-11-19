The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Jost, 24, had three assists in 12 games with the Wild this season.

A first-round pick (10th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2016 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Wild on March 15 in exchange for forward Nico Sturm.

Internationally, he has represented Canada on multiple occasions, winning silver medals at the 2017 World Juniors and 2019 World Championships.

Jost is in the final season of a two-year, $4 million contract with an average annual value of $2 million. He is will be a restricted free agent next summer.

In 354 career NHL games, the St. Albert, Alta., product has 47 goals and 112 points split between the Avalanche and Wild.