Buffalo Sabres defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power both have a year left on their contracts, but general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday he is in talks to extend both this summer.

Adams said the team is working on extensions with the two blueliners, adding both have expressed a desire to remain with the Sabres long term.

"We see them as really important people and pieces of our franchise moving forward," Adams said of the two defencemen.

The #Sabres are working on extensions w/Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, per Kevyn Adams. — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) June 21, 2023

Dahlin is entering the final season of a three-year, $18 million deal with a cap hit of $6 million. The 6-foot-3 defencemen had a breakout 2022-23 season after recording 15 goals and 73 points in 78 games.

The 23-year-old is a two-time all-star (2022, 2023), and was named to the NHL’s all-rookie team in 2019.

Power posted four goals and 35 points in 79 games this season, his first full year in the NHL. He is a Calder Trophy finalist, along with Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers.

The 20-year-old is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract, having burned the first season upon the joining the Sabres after completing his season with the University of Michigan last year. He had two goals and an assist in eight games with the Sabres at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Dahlin was selected first overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL draft, while Power was selected first overall in the 2021 draft.

Long-Term Sabres

Dahlin and Power could become the latest players to sign long-term in Buffalo.

The club currently has five players signed through at least 2025-26 in Jeff Skinner ($9 million AAV), Tage Thompson ($7.14M), Dylan Cousins ($7.1M), Alex Tuch ($4.75M) and Mattias Samuelsson ($4.286M).

Thompson, Cozens and Samuelsson are all signed through the 2029-30 season.