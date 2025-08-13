Burton scores career-high 30, Valkyries hit franchise-record 15 3s in win over Mystics

WASHINGTON -- — Veronica Burton hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points — both career highs — Cecilia Zandalasini also made six 3s and finished with 20 points, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Washington Mystics 88-83 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

The expansion Valkyries set franchise records for 3-pointers (15) and 3-point percentage (46.7%).

Burton, who made 10 of 13 from the field, finished with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Janelle Salaün added 11 for Golden State (17-15), which has won all three meetings with Washington.

Sonia Citron scored 13 points for the Mystics during a 29-9 fourth-quarter run that trimmed their deficit to 86-83. Citron converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer before she found Sug Sutton for a 3 that capped the spurt with 53.8 seconds to play.

Hayes made two free throws with 15.4 seconds left.

Sutton had 15 points and seven assists and Citron also finished with 15 points. Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds — the rookie's 10th double-double this season. Emily Engstler hit three 3s and scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Jade Melbourne scored 10 points.

Washington (14-18), which beat Dallas 91-78 behind a career-high 23 points by Iriafen on Sunday, has lost five of six.

Zandalasini hit a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game that made it 5-2 and the Valkyries led the rest of the way. Golden State made 9 of 11 from the field in the first quarter to take a 30-12 lead.

Up next

The Mystics play at Indiana and the Valkyries take on the Sky in Chicago on Friday.