For the first time since 2016, Canada and the United States will go head-to-head on New Year's Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Both Canada and the United States enter the contest with seven points and identical 2-0-0-1 records after each suffering surprising losses in extra time so far in the group round.

The defending champion Americans are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland on Sunday while Canada were shocked by Latvia on Friday, losing 3-2 in a shootout. Canada bounced back with a 3-0 shutout of Germany on Sunday and are now tied with the United States for top spot in Group A.

Despite picking up the win - and the second shutout of the World Juniors for goalie Carter George - Canada's offence has been lacking so far in Ottawa.

"We're snake-bitten," said head coach Dave Cameron. "We're getting chances. That's all you can do … it'll break."

Tuesday's New Year's Eve clash from the nation's capital will determine the No. 1 spot out of the group heading into the knockout stage.

"It's a lot of pressure," American defenceman Cole Hutson told the media after the loss to Finland. "You win that game, you get to rub it in a little bit. Hopefully we're on the good side of it."

Plenty of history at World Juniors

Canada and the United States have played each other 12 times on New Year's Eve at the World Juniors with Canada winning eight of those matchups. However, in their most recent New Year's Eve clash, the Americans won 3-1 in 2016. Five days later, they would defeat Canada again, 5-4 in a thrilling shootout, to capture the gold medal at Montreal's Bell Centre.

All-time, Canada has won 34 of their 49 matchups against the United States at the World Juniors, outscoring their hockey rivals 197-139.

The two sides have played for gold on five different occasions with the United States taking four of those clashes, most recently winning 2-0 a the 2021 tournament in Edmonton.

Canada routed the United States 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 World Juniors, the last team they played each other.