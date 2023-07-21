By the numbers: CFL Week 7 continues this weekend on TSN

The 2023 CFL season on TSN rolls along with the BC Lions (4-1) hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-2) on Saturday, followed by the Ottawa Redblacks (2-3) heading to Cowtown to take on the Calgary Stampeders (2-3) on Sunday.

With Roughriders starting quarterback Trevor Harris recovering from surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture, Mason Fine is set to take control of the league's fourth-highest scoring offence (23.2 points per game).

The 26-year-old from Peggs, Okla., set numerous records during his four seasons (2016-19) as the pivot for the University of North Texas Mean Green.

Fine finished his career as the Mean Green's all-time leading passer with 12,505 yards. He is also first in passing touchdowns (93), first in passer efficiency (140.68), and is the record-holder in career completions (1,039).

Fine threw for 3,088 yards, 29 touchdowns to nine interceptions in his 2019 senior season, earning finalist honours for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given annually to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback in college football.

Fine has appeared in five games this season, completing six passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first start of the season comes against the league-leading Lions' defence.

Allowing just 17 points per game, the Lions also lead the CFL in yards allowed (256), yards allowed per play (4.7), and passing yards allowed per play (205.6), and are second in the CFL behind the Blue Bombers (22) in sacks with 21 on the season. Laval product Mathieu Betts has been responsible for a league-leading nine sacks for the Lions.

After throwing six interceptions in the Lions' 45-24 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 4, Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. found his groove against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 5, completing all but five passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 35-19 win.

On the receiving end of five touchdown passes has been the CFL's leading-scoring receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has racked up 274 yards. Alexander Hollins leads the Lions in receiving with 309 yards.

In Ottawa, quarterback Dustin Crum gears up for his second career start in the CFL since Jeremiah Masoli suffered a torn Achilles in Week 5 against the Tiger-Cats.

Crum, 24, got his first start for the Redblacks in Week 6 against the Blue Bombers.

The Kent State product from Grafton, Ohio, completed 26 of his 41 passing attempts for 261 yards and an interception. Crum added another 103 yards and a pair of majors on the ground in the Redblacks' stunning 31-28 win.

Crum's now 201 rushing yards is good enough for ninth place among rushers in the CFL in just five appearances.

Countering Crum's ability to make a difference with his feet is Dedrick Mills, who has taken the reins of the Stamps' backfield due to the loss of Ka'Deem Carey to the six-game injured list with a toe injury.

The 26-year-old's 309 yards rank fourth in the league even though the Stampeders' 95 rushing attempts are the third-fewest among all nine teams.

Entering Sunday's game, a single sack separates the Redblacks and the Stampeders.

Led by contributions from defensive back Douglas Coleman, defensive lineman Bryce Carter, and 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin, the Redblacks have amassed 17 sacks on the season.

The Stampeders' 16 sacks are the third-most in the league, with defensive linemen James Vaughter (five) and Mike Rose (four) accounting for nine sacks.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jake Maier`s 1,222 yards is the fifth-most among quarterbacks, with his seven interceptions on the season ranking him second behind the Lions quarterback Adams (eight).

After missing time with a rib injury that landed him on the six-game injured list, Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton has suited in the Stamps’ past two games.

Though the 29-year-old has yet to record a touchdown this season, his 325 yards on the season is the sixth most through six weeks of the season.