Will McDavid still win the Hart if Oilers miss playoffs?

Just eight seasons into his NHL career, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native is in the midst of what could be a historic season, even by his standards. With 35 goals in 43 games, McDavid is on pace to score 66 goals, shattering his previous career-high of 44. It would also be the NHL’s highest goal total since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in the 1995-96 season.

The four-time Art Ross Trophy winner is also on pace for 150 points, which would again be the most since Lemieux registered 92 assists to go along with his 69 goals in 1995.

McDavid celebrates his 26h birthday on Friday as the Oilers try to climb back into the playoff race against the San Jose Sharks. As McDavid chases history in his eighth campaign, his production continues to rival that of NHL Hall of Famers at the same stage of their careers.



NHL, Most Points by Players 25 or Younger - All-Time (based on age at time of game) Rank Name Team Points 1 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 1,459 2 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 885 3 Dale Hawerchuk Winnipeg Jets 848 4 Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings 800 5 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 776 6 Bryan Trottier New York Islanders 760 7 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins 719 8 Jaromir Jagr Pittsburgh Penguins 700 9 Denis Savard Chicago Blackhawks 686 10 Pierre Turgeon Buffalo Sabres,

New York Islanders,

Montreal Canadiens 683

McDavid, a two-time Hart Trophy winner, has surpassed 100 points in five of his first seven seasons and likely would have registered a sixth 100-point season (97 points in 64GP) had the 2019-20 season not been shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If he continues at his current scoring pace, McDavid would be one of just five players in NHL history to reach 150 points. Lemieux did it four times (1988, 1989, 1993, 1996), while Wayne Gretzky hit 150 points nine times (1981-1987, 1989, 1991).

Since 2000, only Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's 128 points in 2019, San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton's 125 points in 2006, and New York Rangers forward Jaromir Jagr's 123 points in 2006 have either matched or exceeded McDavid's 2021-22 mark of 123 points.

If he reaches 60 goals, he would be just the fourth player since 2000 to reach the plateau, following Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (2008), Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (2012), and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (2022).



Most Assists by Players 25 or Younger - All-Time Rank Name Team Assists 1 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 930 2 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 520 3 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins 511 4 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 502 5 Dale Hawerchuk Winnipeg Jets 495 6 Bryan Trottier New York Islanders 482 7 Paul Coffey Edmonton Oilers 460 8 Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings 458 9 Denis Savard Chicago Blackhawks 447 10 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins 427

McDavid is the heavy favourite to win his third Hart Trophy, ahead of Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who have the next shortest odds.

The five-time All-Star currently leads the league in goals and could continue adding to his already impressive resume by winning his first Rocket Richard Trophy. He currently leads Pastrnak by three goals entering play on Friday.

McDavid is 16 points ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl for the league lead in scoring.



Most Power-Play Points by Players 25 or Younger - Since 1933-34 Rank Name Team PPP 1 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 374 2 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 358 3 Dale Hawerchuk Winnipeg Jets 307 4 Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings 266 5 Pierre Turgeon Buffalo Sabres,

New York Islanders,

Montreal Canadiens 259 6 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 257 7 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins 256 8 Dan Quinn Four teams 246 9 Phil Housley Buffalo Sabres 244 T-10 Denis Savard Chicago Blackhawks 243 T-10 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins 243

McDavid enters age 26 in the top-10 all-time in points, assists, power play points, power play assists, and game-winning goals by players 25 or younger.



Most Power-Play Assists by Players 25 or Younger - Since 1933-34 Rank Name Team PPA 1 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 261 2 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 238 3 Al MacInnis Calgary Flames 195 T-4 Dale Hawerchuk Winnipeg Jets 193 T-4 Brian Leetch New York Rangers 193 T-4 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 193 7 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins 189 8 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins 186 9 Phil Housley Buffalo Sabres 185 10 Ron Francis Hartford Whalers 183

Most Game-Winning Goals by Players 25 or Younger - All-Time Rank Name Team GWG T-1 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 58 T-1 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 58 3 Jaromir Jagr Pittsburgh Penguins 55 4 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals 52 5 Glenn Anderson Edmonton Oilers 49 6 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs 48 7 Bryan Trottier New York Islanders 47 8 Pierre Turgeon Buffalo Sabres,

New York Islanders,

Montreal Canadiens 47 9 Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadiens 45 10 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning 44



The Oilers are currently 22-18-3 and currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights by 11 points in the race for first in the Pacific Division.