As the NHL approaches its two-day Christmas break, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is having himself another career season.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old centre registered a goal and three assists in the Oilers’ 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators to give him 26 goals and 59 points in 30 games this season. Additionally, McDavid is on a 10-game point streak where he has 10 goals and 24 points going back to Nov. 26.

Just McDavid things 🤪 pic.twitter.com/9WgsZobiuh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 14, 2022

McDavid has already solidified himself as the premier offensive force in the sport today. However, at the pace the Newmarket, Ont., native is going, his 2022-23 season could be among the best in NHL history.

The first-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft is on pace to hit 71 goals and 161 points this season. To put that number into perspective, only hall of famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have ever reached the 160-point pinnacle. Lemieux reached that mark four times (1988, 1989, 1993, 1996), while Gretzky reached it nine times (1981-1987, 1989, 1991).

McDavid set a career-high in both goals and points last season, recording 44 goals and 123 points. Since 2000, only Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's 128 points in 2019, San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton's 125 points in 2006, and New York Rangers forward Jaromir Jagr's 123 points in 2006 have either matched or excelled McDavid's mark.

Chances McDavid can hit the 60-goal mark this season? Connor McDavid is riding a seven-game goal scoring streak into Minnesota tonight, the Oilers captain is halfway to 50 goals this season and on pace for 73. Craig Button joins SportsCentre to debate if McDavid can get to 60 goals by the end of the regular season.

McDavid’s 71-goal pace could also put in rare company. Since 2000, only Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (2008), Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (2012), and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (2022) have hit the 60-goal plateau.

The last time a player hit the 70-goal plateau was the 1992-93 season, when rookie Teemu Selanne scored 76 goals for the Winnipeg Jets and a 23-year-old Alexander Mogilny scored 76 goals with the Buffalo Sabres.