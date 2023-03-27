Having already put together the greatest statistical season of the 21st Century, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has nine games left to push for the historic 70-goal and 150-point milestones.

McDavid sits at 60 goals and 139 points entering Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, and while it seems unlikely he will be the first player in 30 years to hit 70 goals, the centre isn't ruling it out.

"I mean, sure, nothing's impossible," McDavid told NHL.com in an article published Sunday. "You know, obviously, you need to go on a big run and certainly anything is possible.

"Again, is it something that I'm going to be looking for or pressing for? Probably not. I mean, it's more important how our team is playing heading into the playoffs. That's the most important thing, the thing we work all season for."

McDavid is only the fourth player to hit the 60-goal mark in a season since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1996-97. Alex Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08, while Steven Stamkos (2011-12) and Auston Matthews (2021-22) both hit 60 on the dot. The NHL has not seen any player hit the 70-goal mark since Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selänne both score 76 in the 1992-93 season.

While McDavid has been on an incredible run this season, he would need 10 goals in the final nine games to hit 70 after averaging 0.82 goals per game so far. Given his season pace, he projects to finish with 67 goals on the year, the highest of any player in this century.

The 26-year-old appears to have already locked up his first career Rocket Richard Trophy, owning a nine-goal lead over Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak in the race this season. McDavid's previous career-high in goals was 44, set last season as he topped the 40-goal mark for the third time.

McDavid on pace to top 150 points

While the Rocket Richard Trophy has previously proved elusive for the Oilers captain, he is set to claim his fifth career Art Ross Trophy this season.

McDavid enters play Monday with a 27-point lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl in the NHL points race as he looks to claim the trophy for the third straight year. He is on the verge of becoming the sixth player to win the award five times, joining Wayne Gretzky (10 Art Ross titles), Gordie Howe (six), Lemieux (six), Phil Esposito (five) and Jaromir Jagr (five).

The star centre has previously led the NHL with point totals of 100, 108, 105 and 123, but having already set a new career high, he appears set to join historic company this season.

McDavid could become one of just six players in NHL history to reach 150 points and the first since 1996. Lemieux (1988, 1989, 1993, 1996), Wayne Gretzky (1981-1987, 1989, 1991), Steve Yzerman (1988-89), Phil Esposito (1970-71), and Bernie Nicholls (1988-89) are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

Averaging 1.9 points per game this season, McDavid is on pace to finish with 156 points this season. That total would be the most since Lemieux led the league with 161 in 1995-96, a year before McDavid was born in January of 1997.

McDavid's final stretch kicks off Monday against Arizona, who McDavid has four goals and six points against in two meetings so far this year.