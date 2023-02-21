While Connor McDavid continues to run away in the Art Ross race, a cold goal-scoring February has opened the door for Bruins forward David Pastrnak to close in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

McDavid, who is looking to win the Richard for the first time in his career this season, has just one goal in seven games this month after scoring at torrid 0.82 goals-per-game pace in the first four months of the season.

The Edmonton Oilers star is in the midst of a four-game goal drought, with his total stalled at 42 on the season.

McDavid's slide has allowed Pastrnak – who won the Richard in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season along with Alex Ovechkin – to close within one goal entering play on Tuesday. The duo is followed by Buffalo Sabres breakout star Tage Thompson and Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen, who have 36 goals, with New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes and newly acquired New York Islanders star Bo Horvat at 35.

Pastrnak had 25 goals in 36 games when the 2022 calendar came to an end – seven goals back of McDavid – but has scored at a 0.8 goals-per-game pace in 2023 to close in on McDavid.

McDavid, meanwhile, has seen his pace in just under two months this year drop to 0.53 goals per game.



Connor McDavid - 2022-23 Month-by-month production Month Games Played Goals Assists Points October 9 9 9 18 November 14 9 14 23 December 15 14 17 31 January 12 9 11 20 February 7 1 9 10

In his NHL career, McDavid has never been held under three goals in a month he's played at least six games in. The Oilers have four games remaining on their schedule this month, starting Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.



Pastrnak passes up 42nd goal

Pastrnak had an empty net in front of him and a chance to tie McDavid for the NHL's goal lead on Monday, but elected to pass to teammate David Krejci, who was playing in his 1,000th game, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1.

The 26-year-old winger scored the first two goals of the game for the Bruins and turned down a hat trick to allow Krejci to celebrate his career milestone with a goal.

“That was my only goal,” Pastrnak said after the win. “I was looking for him all game.”

“It just says a lot about the character that [Pastrnak] has as a human being, and understanding it was a big night for Krech,” teammate Jake DeBrusk added. “He’s in position to get a hat trick and he still dishes it to Krech. It’s pretty cool."

Pastrnak, who has topped the 40-goal mark for the third time this season, had been limited to just one goal in five games this month prior to Monday's win.



David Pastrnak - 2022-23 Month-by-month production Month Games Played Goals Assists Points October 9 7 10 17 November 13 7 8 15 December 14 11 7 18 January 14 13 8 21 February 6 3 3 6

McDavid eyes fifth Art Ross Trophy

While McDavid's goal-scoring pace has dropped off in the new year, the 26-year-old has continued to run away in the Art Ross race, currently holding a 20-point lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl.

Currently sitting at 102 points through 57 games, the Oilers centre is on pace to blow past his career-best total of 123 points - set last season - and post more than 145 points.





McDavid has won the Art Ross four times, including in each of the previous two seasons.

A fifth Art Ross would tie him with Phil Esposito and Jaromir Jagr. Only Mario Lemieux (six), Gordie Howe (six) and Wayne Gretzky (10) have won the award more times.