While David Pastrnak has been one of the National Hockey League’s most prolific goal scorers since entering the league in the 2014-15 season, he's taken his production to new heights this month.

The Boston Bruins winger has scored 272 goals in 550 games, tied with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Brad Marchand for the fifth-most over that span.

The 26-year-old has reached a new level this season, scoring 32 goals in 40 games thus far, including a run of seven in his past three games to put him just one goal behind McDavid for the league lead.

The Havířov, Czechia native has been the offensive catalyst for the NHL-leading Bruins this season, leading the team to an NHL-best 3.85 goals-per game and a 32-4-4 record.

"It will never get old," Pastrnak said after scoring a hat trick in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. "You're scoring goals in the best league in the world. It's not easy. I will never take it for granted. It's my job to score goals. It still makes you happy."The win boosted the Bruins’ lead in the standings to 11 points over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak is on pace to score 66 goals this season, which would make him the first Bruin to reach the 60-goal plateau since Phil Esposito in 1974-75. The 2020 Rocket Richard Trophy winner is also on pace for 119 points, which would make him the first Bruin to reach the mark since Adam Oates in 1993-94.

“[Pastrnak] is elite. Creative. He's like an artist in the different ways he scores,” head coach Jim Montgomery said Sunday. "Everyone talks about the one timers, but he scores off his front foot, his back foot, his backhand, fakes. I would have broke my ankle if I was the goalie in the nets on that breakaway one."

"He's a special player," added teammate Hampus Lindholm. "The way he can move the puck and put it in the back of the net, it's really special. It's fun to have him on my side finally."

Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, as he is playing in the final season of the six-year, $40 million deal he inked in 2017. Despite his impending free-agent status, Pastrnak insists he's not concerned with his contract status and says he is committed to helping the Bruins continue on one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory.

“I still have this season left, right?” Pastrnak told The Athletic in December. “There’s nothing to be rushed over. I know my agent’s talking to [GM Don Sweeney] every other day. For me, it’s just hockey. I’m focusing on helping the team win and getting better."