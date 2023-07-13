The Edmonton Elks have never won a game on their home field.

Since the team changed its name to the Elks in June of 2021, the team has not won at Commonwealth Stadium and has set the CFL record for the longest home losing streak at 19 games.

A loss on Thursday to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats would put the Elks' futility on the international stage as the team can equal the longest home losing streak in all of the big four North American sports.

"We're frustrated, there's no doubt about it," Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones told reporters on June 24. "You feel the frustration in our team meetings. You feel the frustration in our locker room. They've worked hard and they want to be a good football team. You'd be worried if they weren't frustrated."

The Elks had a glorious opportunity to end the streak in Week 5 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they held an 11-3 lead with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

But disaster struck when Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris found Mitchell Pictor for a five-yard touchdown and then connected with Kendall Watson for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

On the ensuing punt, Elks returner C.J. Sims elected to down the ball in the end zone for a rouge to give the Roughriders a lead they would never relinquish.

"It hurts, man. It hurts. I feel like I let the team down. It hurts," Sims said after the game. "It was a boneheaded play by me, but I'll learn from my mistakes, and it'll never happen again."

Now the Elks are looking to avoid becoming the answer to a trivia question.

Their current 19-game home losing streak equals the NBA's longest home losing streak when Popeye Jones and the Dallas Mavericks managed the feat during the 1993-94 season.

The Elks claimed the CFL's longest home losing streak on Oct. 1, 2022, when they lost 25-18 to the Montreal Alouettes for their 15th straight home loss, surpassing the Ottawa Rough Riders who lost 14 home games in a row between July 19, 1987 to October 22, 1988.

That loss also surpassed the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, who lost 14-straight during the 2003-04 season in the pre-Sidney Crosby era, and the NFL's longest-home losing streak which was shared by the 1988-89 Dallas Cowboys and 2008-2010 St. Louis Rams.

If the Elks lose on Thursday, the 20th-straight loss at home will equal the MLB's St. Louis Browns, who lost 20 home games in a row in 1953.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius has had the misfortune of taking the brunt of this streak since stepping into the starting role in 2021.

The 27-year-old pivot has yet to win at home in his two-season CFL career and has an 0-12 record at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks have used four quarterbacks during the streak, including Trevor Harris (0-4), Tre Ford (0-2), and Nick Arbuckle (0-1).

Despite the rash of losses, Cornelius feels that the team is on the cusp of turning things around.

"We felt like even last year toward the end of the season we were turning this team in a different direction," Cornelius told TSN on Wednesday. "We're right there. It's playing complimentary football in all three phases through four quarters."

Elks fans have not had much to cheer about during this stretch and have voiced their frustration. The team understands the frustration and hope fans will continue to support the team through the tough times.

"Please hang in there with us, we love the support. Don't knock us, don't kill us for it, but we're trying our best," Elks running back Kevin Brown told TSN. "It's not easy out there. Everyone is a professional athlete. I, the players, and the staff appreciate the love you all give. Don't give up on us, we're working as hard as we can."