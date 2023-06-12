By the Numbers: Stroll good, not great on home soil
This coming Sunday will mark the 58th running of the Canadian Grand Prix, where Lance Stroll will seek to take a step forward and become the first Canadian since 1978 to finish atop the podium.
Stroll earned his first career World Driver Championship (WDC) points at the Canadian GP in 2017, when he was with Williams Racing. He finished ninth on the day - which is still his best career finish at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Lance Stroll career results at Canadian GP
|Year
|Result
|Racing Team
|2017
|9th
|Williams
|2018
|Retired
|Williams
|2019
|9th
|Racing Point
|2022
|10th
|Aston Martin
|2023
|?
|Aston Martin
After a disappointing 2022 season, where Stroll earned WDC points in just eight of 22 races (and finished better than 10th just twice, at Singapore (sixth) and Abu Dhabi (eighth), the Canadian Aston Martin has started strong this year.
He ranks eighth in WDC standings, and has earned points in four of the first seven races this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.
F1 World Driver Championship Standings
|Driver
|Points
|Team
|Country
|Max Verstappen
|170
|Red Bull
|Netherlands
|Sergio Perez
|117
|Red Bull
|Mexico
|Fernando Alonso
|99
|Aston Martin
|Spain
|Lewis Hamilton
|87
|Mercedes
|Great Britain
|George Russell
|65
|Mercedes
|Great Britain
|Carlos Sainz
|58
|Ferrari
|Spain
|Charles Leclerc
|42
|Ferrari
|Monaco
|Lance Stroll
|35
|Aston Martin
|Canada
|Esteban Ocon
|25
|Renault
|France
|Pierre Gasly
|15
|Renault
|France
The emergence of Stroll, 24, has lifted Canadian status in F1 to levels not seen since Jacques Villeneuve retired after the 2006 racing season. Villeneuve remains the only Formula One World Champion (1997) from Canada - though his father, Gilles, finished second in the 1979 season.
Gilles, for whom the race track in Montreal is now named, was the first and only Canadian to claim victory at the Canadian GP.
Best finishes by Canadians at Canadian GP
|Driver
|Finish
|Year
|Gilles Villeneuve
|1
|1978
|Jacques Villeneuve
|2
|1996
|Gilles Villeneuve
|2
|1979
|Gilles Villeneuve
|3
|1981
|Gilles Villeneuve
|5
|1980
|Lance Stroll
|9
|2017
|Lance Stroll
|9
|2019
|Jacques Villeneuve
|9
|2005
|Lance Stroll
|10
|2022
|George Eaton
|10
|1970
In recent history, this event has been dominated by Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes - he won four of five races from 2015 - 2019 (Sebastian Vettel won in 2018).
The race was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull won last year's race, one of his 15 victories in 2022. Verstappen has finished first or second in each of the seven races in the 2023 season, including victories in the past three.