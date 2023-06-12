This coming Sunday will mark the 58th running of the Canadian Grand Prix, where Lance Stroll will seek to take a step forward and become the first Canadian since 1978 to finish atop the podium.

Stroll earned his first career World Driver Championship (WDC) points at the Canadian GP in 2017, when he was with Williams Racing. He finished ninth on the day - which is still his best career finish at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.



Lance Stroll career results at Canadian GP Year Result Racing Team 2017 9th Williams 2018 Retired Williams 2019 9th Racing Point 2022 10th Aston Martin 2023 ? Aston Martin

After a disappointing 2022 season, where Stroll earned WDC points in just eight of 22 races (and finished better than 10th just twice, at Singapore (sixth) and Abu Dhabi (eighth), the Canadian Aston Martin has started strong this year.

He ranks eighth in WDC standings, and has earned points in four of the first seven races this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.



F1 World Driver Championship Standings Driver Points Team Country Max Verstappen 170 Red Bull Netherlands Sergio Perez 117 Red Bull Mexico Fernando Alonso 99 Aston Martin Spain Lewis Hamilton 87 Mercedes Great Britain George Russell 65 Mercedes Great Britain Carlos Sainz 58 Ferrari Spain Charles Leclerc 42 Ferrari Monaco Lance Stroll 35 Aston Martin Canada Esteban Ocon 25 Renault France Pierre Gasly 15 Renault France

The emergence of Stroll, 24, has lifted Canadian status in F1 to levels not seen since Jacques Villeneuve retired after the 2006 racing season. Villeneuve remains the only Formula One World Champion (1997) from Canada - though his father, Gilles, finished second in the 1979 season.

Gilles, for whom the race track in Montreal is now named, was the first and only Canadian to claim victory at the Canadian GP.



Best finishes by Canadians at Canadian GP Driver Finish Year Gilles Villeneuve 1 1978 Jacques Villeneuve 2 1996 Gilles Villeneuve 2 1979 Gilles Villeneuve 3 1981 Gilles Villeneuve 5 1980 Lance Stroll 9 2017 Lance Stroll 9 2019 Jacques Villeneuve 9 2005 Lance Stroll 10 2022 George Eaton 10 1970

In recent history, this event has been dominated by Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes - he won four of five races from 2015 - 2019 (Sebastian Vettel won in 2018).

The race was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull won last year's race, one of his 15 victories in 2022. Verstappen has finished first or second in each of the seven races in the 2023 season, including victories in the past three.