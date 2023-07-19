The Edmonton Elks are looking to get into the win column for the first time this season on Thursday but will be in tough against the defending Western Division champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Edmonton is the CFL's only winless team at 0-6 this season and are coming off a 37-29 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

The Elks have yet to win at home since changing their name in 2020 and are near the bottom of the league in most categories in all three phases of the game.

The Blue Bombers came into this season with high expectations after going 15-3 last season, only falling to the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup championship.

Through six games the Blue Bombers haven't quite equaled last year's numbers but sit second in the West Division with a 4-2 record, just behind the BC Lions who are 4-1.

Winnipeg also coming off a shocking 31-28 overtime loss to fourth-string quarterback Dustin Crum and the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Despite the blip last week, the Blue Bombers are coming into Thursday's game as heavy favourites over the Elks. According to FanDuel, the Blue Bombers are favoured to defeat the Elks with a 14.5 spread.

It's easy to see why, Winnipeg is among the top of the league in most offensive and defensive categories while Edmonton is at the bottom.

Blue Bombers vs. Elks

Category Winnipeg Blue Bombers Edmonton Elks Points Per Game 27.0 (3rd) 15.2 (9th) Points Allowed Per Game 22.2 (T-3rd) 25.2 (8th) Rushing Yards Per Game 109.0 (3rd) 80.7 (8th) Opponent's Rushing Yards Per Game 92.7 (4th) 147.5 (9th) Passing Yards Per Game 273.0 (5th) 238.3 (8th) Opponent's Passing Yards Per Game 251.3 (3rd) 245.8 (2nd) Total Penalties 37 (3rd) 56 (9th) Turnovers 13 (6th) 17 (T-8th) Field Goal Percentage 100.0 (T-1st) 75.0 (8th) Opponent's Punt Return Average 10.1 (4th) 12.5 (7th) Opponent's Kickoff Return Average 23.9 (8th) 22.5 (3rd)

The game will also feature a quarterback matchup between back-to-back Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros and a struggling Taylor Cornelius.

Cornelius is coming off a game where he threw for 177 yards with 11 completions, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was pulled in the third quarter in Thursday's loss to the Tiger-Cats and replaced by Jarret Doege who threw for 201 yards with 14 completions and a touchdown.

Cornelius, 27, has thrown for 843 yards for 68 completions and three touchdown passes this season.

He has been pushed by the 25-year-old Doege throughout the season, who has thrown from 587 passing yards on 42 completions with four touchdowns.

Collaros, meanwhile, leads the CFL in passing yards (1,600), touchdowns (11), quarterback rating (112.4) and is just behind Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.. with 116 completions.

Collaros vs. Cornelius Category Collaros Cornelius Passing Yards 1,600 (1st) 843 (8th) Completions 116 (2nd) 68 (7th) Touchdowns 11th (1st) 3 (8th) Interceptions 3 (8th) 5 (3rd) Quarterback Rating 112.4 (1st) 73.1 (8th)

The Blue Bombers also have a triple threat within their receiving core with three players in the top 12 in receiving yards this season.

Dalton Schoen leads the team with 431 receiving yards on 27 receptions for two touchdowns. He's followed by Nic Demski with 320 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns and Drew Wolitarsky with 279 receivng yards on 21 receptions and four touchdowns.

The rich are getting richer with 2021 CFL all-star and two-time Grey Cup champion Kenny Lawler making his season debut with the Blue Bombers on Thursday.

The 29-year-old had to put his return on hold earlier this season after pleading guilty to a 2021 impaired driving charge in a Manitoba court on April 4. As a result, the U.S. citizen became unable to enter Canada and ineligible to earn any pay from the Blue Bombers until the situation was resolved.

Lawler is returning to the Blue Bombers after playing last season with the Elks where he had 894 receiving yards with 58 receptions and five touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2 receiver last played for Winnipeg in the 2021 season where he led the league in receiving yards with 1,014 and had 64 receptions and six touchdowns.