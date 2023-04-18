The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights will clash in the NHL playoffs for the second time beginning on Tuesday night.

The teams previously met in the 2017-18 Western Conference Final, with Vegas taking the best-of-seven series in five games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s first season in the league.

Winnipeg and Vegas combined for six or fewer goals in all five games of the series, with the Golden Knights scoring multiple goals in every game and the Jets being held to two or fewer in four straight losses from Games 2-5.

The Golden Knights announced Monday that captain Mark Stone will return to the lineup for the series opener after being out since Jan. 12 with a back injury.

Tonight’s matchup will also see Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel make his first playoff appearance since entering the NHL in 2015-16 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

Winnipeg enters its 10th playoff series in franchise history, having faced nine different opponents. The Jets will also be looking to advance beyond the conference final for the first time.

The Golden Knights won all three meetings with the Jets this season by a total score of 13-8.

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Head-To-Head in 2022-23 GOLDEN KNIGHTS JETS WINS 3 0 GOALS 13 8 SHOTS PER GAME 37.7 28.7 POWER PLAY 2-9 (22.2%) 1-4 (16.7%

Vegas also won the even-strength battle, outscoring the Jets 11-7.

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Head-To-Head in 2022-23 GOLDEN KNIGHTS JETS 5v5 GOALS 11 7 SHOT ATTEMPTS 61 64 SHOT OFF RUSH 22 12.7 SCORING CHANCES PER GAME 20.7 12.7 HIGH DANGER SCORING CHANCES PER GAME 4.3 2.7

The Golden Knights, who have now reached the playoffs in five of their first six seasons, hold home-ice advantage in the series.

Overall, NHL teams that take a 1-0 series lead at home hold a series record of 350-118 (.748), while the road team is 157-117 (.573) when winning the opener.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Golden Knights have a better change of advancing to the next round.