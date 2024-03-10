Team Canada's Brad Gushue continued his dominance of the Brier, earning his record-extending sixth career title as skip with a 9-5 victory over Team Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen on Sunday.

Gushue started strong, earning a double in the second set and a crucial triple in the fourth to lead 5-1 early. McEwen used a steal of two in the sixth end to make things interesting, but Gushue was able to respond with a double of his own with the hammer an end later.

After another double in the ninth by Gushue, McEwen conceded.

This title marks a third straight for Gushue, and his sixth since he first won the tournament in 2017.

Ernie Richardson, Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Kevin Koe each have skipped four Brier titles to trail Gushue.

