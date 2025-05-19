Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever look to start the 2025 WNBA season with a second straight win as they take on the Atlanta Dream at home on Tuesday.

Watch the Fever face the Dream LIVE on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Fever opened their season with a 93-58 rout of the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Clark led the way with her third career triple-double, scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark led the entire WNBA in assists per game last season (8.4) while averaging 19.2 points per game.

The 23-year-old became the first rookie to record a triple-double, set the WNBA single-game and single-season records in assists and broke the rookie scoring record in 2024.

Fever centre Aliyah Boston finished the game with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard had 15 points each.

DeWanna Bonner, who joined the Fever as a free agent in the off-season, had seven points to move into third on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, passing Tina Thompson and is now up to 7,489 career points.

For the Dream, they look to pick up their first win of the season after dropping a close 94-90 decision to the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

Brittney Griner had 18 points and eight rebounds in her Dream debut. She signed with Atlanta as a free agent during the off-season after spending the first 11 years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury.

Allisha Gray led the way for the Dream offensively against Washington, scoring 25 points with six three-pointers.

Last season, the Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round. The Dream made the postseason for the second straight season but were eliminated by the reigning champion New York Liberty.

Both teams also made coaching changes in the off-season as Stephanie White replaced Christie Sides in Indiana while the Dream brought in Karl Smesko after moving on from Tanisha Wright.