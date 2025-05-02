WNBA reigning rookie of the year Caitlin Clark is heading home.

Clark and the revamped Indiana Fever are hosting the Brazilian national team in preseason action on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa where Clark suited up for the Hawkeyes for four years.

She last played in that arena in 2024 when she was putting the finishing touches on an illustrious college career at Iowa and now returns as a second-year pro.

Watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Brazilian national team LIVE on Sunday May 4 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Clark had a historic rookie season after being selected with the top pick in the WNBA Draft by Indiana last year. She averaged 19.2 points per game, and her 8.4 assists per game led the entire WNBA in that category.

The 23-year-old set the WNBA single-game and single-season records in assists, broke the rookie scoring record, and became the first rookie to record a triple-double.

Earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, the Fever got swept by the Connecticut Sun but had a huge offseason.

The Fever went heavy on adding experience to surround Clark and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, signing six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner as a free agent and added veterans Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner.

“I want to win for them,” Clark said of the Fever’s new additions on Wednesday. “Like, seeing how selfless they are and, you know, them choosing to come here and choosing to be a part of the Fever, they didn’t have to do that. So I certainly want to win for them, and they deserve it.”

The Fever will play in three preseason games, starting on Saturday against the Washington Mystics before heading to Iowa on Sunday with the final game on May 10 versus the Atlanta Dream. They kick off the regular season on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.