INDIANAPOLIS -- — Tyasha Harris scored 13 of Connecticut's final 18 points Monday night, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds left, and the Sun kept the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark winless through four games with an 88-84 victory Monday night.

Harris finished with 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Sun's second win in a week over the Fever and Clark, who returned in the second half after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with an apparent left ankle injury.

She was injured running into a pick and rolling her ankle. After play was stopped with Clark still down, she grimaced as she hopped up and limped into the tunnel next to the team's bench. She returned after warming up with her teammates to start the second half and finished with 17 points.

Alyssa Thomas had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists — barely missing her second triple-double against Indiana this season. DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and DiJonai Carrington had 13.

Clark opened the fourth quarter with three straight assists and a 3-pointer from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse logo to give Indiana a 70-68 lead.

Kelsey Mitchell also had 17 points and five assists, while Nalyssa Smith scored 13 points and Temi Fagbenle added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points but missed a layup that would have tied the game with 7.4 seconds remaining.

Still, it was progress for Indiana.

Indiana lost its first three games of the season — all to defending conference champion New York and the Sun — by double digits.

On Monday they stayed close, tying the score at 26 after one, taking their first halftime lead of the season at 44-41 and rallying from a 60-51 third-quarter deficit to close within 64-61 after three. They fought hard in a back-and-forth final 7:15 after Clark's big 3.

But Harris' late scoring spree gave Connecticut an 82-78 lead with 2:04 to go.

Layups from Mitchell and Clark tied the score with 1:04 to go, but Bonner broke free for a layup with 41 seconds remaining. After Clark found an open Boston for a tying mid-range jumper 12 seconds later, the Sun made four straight free throws to close it out.

