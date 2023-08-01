SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo home runs off Nick Pivetta, Julio Rodríguez added a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners moved a season-best four games over .500 with a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Seattle (55-51) concluded its most successful month of the season, going 17-9 in July and inched closer in the AL West and wild card races.

But the successful month wasn’t enough for the Mariners front office to keep from selling off a few pieces. Seattle’s afternoon started with closer Paul Sewald being traded to Arizona and outfielder AJ Pollock getting dealt to San Francisco.

The day ended with the Mariners reaching their highwater mark for the season.

Raleigh hit a towering fly ball leading off the second inning that had enough carry to sneak into the right field seats for his 15th homer of the season. His 16th with one out in the seventh inning was a no-doubter off the bat and stayed inside the foul pole to give Seattle the lead.

It was Raleigh’s fourth multi-homer game this season and second in the past two weeks after hitting a pair on July 22 against Toronto.

The two homers were the only mistakes by Pivetta, who was otherwise outstanding in his return to Boston’s rotation. Starting for the first time since May 16, Pivetta (7-6) pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowed five hits and struck out 10.

But Seattle was able to score four times in the eight with Rodríguez lining a single off reliever Joe Jacques down the right-field line to score a pair, and Eugenio Suarez and Teoscar Hernandez following with RBI singles.

Boston lost its third straight and has scored three runs or less in four straight games.

Boston’s first run came courtesy of a play straight off the youth baseball field. Jarren Duran walked to open the game, stole second, immediately advanced to third as catcher Tom Murphy’s throw airmailed into center field and scampered home as Rodríguez’s throw from the outfield got past Suárez at third base.

While Seattle’s defense was shaky in that moment, it came through later with key plays by Suárez and second baseman Jose Caballero, and Rodríguez running down Pablo Reyes’ liner in right-center field.

Matt Brash (6-3) was one of five relievers used by the Mariners after starter George Kirby labored through five innings. Justin Turner's infield single with two outs in the ninth scored Wong, but Turner walked off the field with a slight limp after beating out the slow grounder.

ROSTER MOVE

Boston placed LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation and recalled Jacques from Triple-A Worcester. Rodriguez has pitched only 11 innings all season due to a combination of an oblique injury and shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66) has pitched at least six innings in four of his past five starts. Bello allowed three runs over six innings in his last outing against Atlanta.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96) picked up the win in his last start despite giving up six runs and four homers to Minnesota. In his past two starts at home, Miller has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

