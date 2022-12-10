A year after transferring from the University of Oklahoma to the bright lights of Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Williams was named on 88.57% of #Heisman ballots, Duggan on 78.51%, Stroud on 39.54% and Bennett on 24.23%. — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 11, 2022

The Heisman Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player in the NCAA.

Williams led the Trojans to an 11-2 season after the Trojans went 4-8 in 2021. The DC-born Williams threw for a season-best 4,075 yards while completing 66.1 per cent of his passes. Williams, who was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday, finished the season tied for second with fellow Heisman nominee and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with 37 passing touchdowns.

With his win, Williams becomes the first USC quarterback to win the award since quarterback Matt Leinart accomplished the feat as a junior in 2004.