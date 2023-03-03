The Calgary Flames have acquired defenceman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Connor Mackey and forward Brett Ritchie.

Brett Ritchie is the older brother of Nick Ritchie.

Hearing #Flames are getting Troy Stecher and Nick Ritchie in exchange for Connor Mackey and Brett Ritchie. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2023

Stecher, 28, has seven assists in 61 games with the Coyotes this season. The Richmond B.C., native has 15 goals and 81 assists in 420 NHL games with the Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and Vancouver Canucks.

Nick Ritchie, 27, has nine goals and 21 points in 58 games this season. He has 80 goals and 181 points in 465 games with Arizona, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Anaheim Ducks.

Brett Ritchie, 29, has six goals and two assists in 34 games this season.

Mackey, 26, has two goals and one assist in 10 games this season.