The Calgary Flames signed centre Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $6.2 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The deal will carry a cap hit of $3.1 million for Sharangovich, who Calgary acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sharangovich had a depth role with the Devils, producing 30 points, including 13 goals, over 75 games last season. Among the 13 Devils forwards who played 41 games, he was eighth in even-strength ice time per game but second in shorthanded ice time per game, trailing only captain Nico Hischier.

“I think he’s going to get a real good opportunity with our guys, probably in the top-nine somewhere and a little more maybe power-play time, just to be put in a situation where he can be in offensive situations,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in an interview with TSN.

When the trade was completed on Tuesday, Milstein said "Yegor, his wife Darya and baby boy Christian are extremely excited to join the Calgary Flames ... they look forward to settling in and embracing new community."

Sharangovich was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Devils, and he debuted for the team in the 2020-21 season. He has 53 goals and 106 points in 205 career NHL games played.