The Calgary Flames have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4 million contract.

The 26-year-old appeared in 82 games last season, scoring 35 goals and registering 55 points for the Calgary Flames.

Mangiapane was selected by the Flames with the 166th pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he made his debut with the team in the 2017-18 season – where he played 10 games and did not record a point. His production has grown steadily, with his goal total climbing each of the past four seasons.

In the Flames’ 2022 playoff run, where they lost in the second round to the Edmonton Oilers, Mangiapane totalled six points in 12 games.

He is coming off a two-year, $4.85 million contract, which has an average annual value of $2.425 million.

The Toronto native has 78 goals and 132 points in 260 career NHL games.