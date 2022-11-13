The Department of Player Safety has Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois on Saturday.

Coleman, 30, has played in 14 games for the Flames this season, totaling one goal and three assists.

Dubois was not injured on the play, and Coleman was given a two-minute minor penalty.