48m ago
Flames F Coleman fined for slew-footing Jets' Dubois on Saturday
The Department of Player Safety has Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 2, Flames 3
Coleman, 30, has played in 14 games for the Flames this season, totaling one goal and three assists.
Dubois was not injured on the play, and Coleman was given a two-minute minor penalty.