No fracture for Tanev after taking puck to the head; listed as day-to-day

The Calgary Flames received some good news on Wednesday as it was revealed veteran defenceman Chris Tanev did not suffer any fractures after taking a slap shot to the head during Monday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Head coach Darryl Sutter says Tanev will miss Wednesday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks and is considered day-to-day, but it appears he's avoided any significant time on the sidelines.

The incident happened in the second period when Tanev was hit by a Nick Suzuki slap shot while killing a 5-on-3 power play. Tanev fell to the ice and needed help to get to the dressing room.

Tanev, 32, has five assists over 24 games this season with the Flames, his third in Calgary. He signed a four-year, $18 million career with the Flames prior to the 2020-21 season after spending the first 10 years of his career in Vancouver.

Over 676 career games with the Canucks and Flames, Tanev has 30 goals and 133 assists. The native of Toronto has also appeared in 41 career playoff games.