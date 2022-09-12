Are the Flames a better team than last season?

The Calgary Flames signed veteran forward Cody Eakin to a professional tryout contract on Sunday.

Eakin, 31, was an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending the past two years with the Buffalo Sabres.

#Flames Roster Update: Forward Cody Eakin has been signed to a PTO. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 12, 2022

He posted four goals and 12 points in 69 games with the Sabres last season, while playing out the last of a two-year, $4.5 million signed with the team in 2020.

A third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2009, Eakin has 110 goals and 256 points in 701 career games with the Capitals, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Sabres.

After seeing saw their roster undergo major change this off-season with the additions of Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri, along with the loss of Matthew Tkachuk, the Flames currently have $2.14 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.