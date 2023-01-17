Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov sounded off on his team's start in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Flames were outshot 12-9 in both the first and second periods before dominating play in the third, outshooting Nashville 21-5.

“It was a pathetic effort by us in the first two periods for sure,” Zadorov said. “We were a step behind. The energy wasn’t there, the commitment wasn’t there. We weren’t shooting, we were making bad plays, giving up too many chances. So, I think it was just an all-around bad effort for us in the first two periods.”

The Flames fell behind 2-0 less than 15 minutes into the game and pulled back within a goal when Zadorov scored late in the second period.

Calgary appeared to tie the game in the third period after a scramble in front of the Predators' net, but the goal was disallowed as Tyler Toffoli was judged to have kicked the puck in. The call did not sit well with Flames head coach Darryl Sutter.

“I don’t like saying kicked in because there’s one night that’s a goal and then we have one night it’s not a goal,” Sutter said. "Obviously we're saying it's a goal and [the Predators are] happy it's not, but it could be the other way.

"On the ice, it's called a goal, so generally that kind of overrides. It's not like Tyler was kicking. A distinct kicking motion is stand up and make a distinct kicking motion."

The Flames currently sit in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, equal in points with their provincial rival, the Edmonton Oilers, who own the top wild-card spot. The Colorado Avalanche sit four points back of both teams, with three games in hand.

Calgary will host the Avalanche in a key matchup for the playoff race on Wednesday.