1h ago
Flames sign G Vladar to two-year, $4.4M extension
The Calgary Flames signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension. Vladar, who was set to hit restricted free agency next summer, will carry a cap hit of $2.2 million under the new deal.
TSN.ca Staff
The Calgary Flames signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension.
Vladar, who was set to hit restricted free agency next summer, will carry a cap hit of $2.2 million under the new deal.
Vladar is in his second season with Calgary after being acquired by the Flames from Boston on July 28, 2021 for a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He posted 26 saves in his lone appearance this season, a 4-3 win over Edmonton last week.
The 25-year-old has a 13-6-2 record in 23 games last season with a 2.75 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts.
Vladar, who was drafted by the Bruins in the third round of the 2015 NHL draft, has a career record of 16-8-3 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA.