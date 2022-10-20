The Calgary Flames signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension.

Vladar, who was set to hit restricted free agency next summer, will carry a cap hit of $2.2 million under the new deal.

PLAY THE IMPERIAL MARCH!



Dan Vladar has signed a two-year extension with the #Flames! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 20, 2022

Vladar is in his second season with Calgary after being acquired by the Flames from Boston on July 28, 2021 for a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He posted 26 saves in his lone appearance this season, a 4-3 win over Edmonton last week.

The 25-year-old has a 13-6-2 record in 23 games last season with a 2.75 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts.

Dan Vladar has signed on for 2 yrs, $2.2 million a season. A nice raise for the Flames backup goalie, who will likely start over 20 games this season.



Intriguing too given the Flames have one of the top goalie prospects in Dustin Wolf in the AHL. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 20, 2022

Vladar, who was drafted by the Bruins in the third round of the 2015 NHL draft, has a career record of 16-8-3 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA.